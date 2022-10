BALTIMORE — A motorcycle driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-95 Wednesday night.

Maryland State Police say around 8:00 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of their injuries.

I-95 was shut down at the site of the crash and traffic is being diverted to I-695.