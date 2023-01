BALTIMORE — A motorcycle crash left a man dead in Northeast Baltimore Thursday evening.

It happened just after 6:30pm in the 5600 block of The Alameda.

Baltimore Police said a 2022 BMW Motorcycle collided with a Chevy Equinox that had been trying to make a left turn.

The 30-year-old motorcycle operator later died at an area hospital. The driver of the Equinox was not injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the official cause.