Motorcycle crash on Route 100 leaves one person dead Saturday

PASEDNINA, Md. — A motorcycle crash leaves one person dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:46 p.m., Eastern District officers responded to the Route 10 southbound and Route 100 eastbound split for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

According to the investigation, a 2017 Nissan Altima was going eastbound on Route 100 to the Route 100 and Route 10 split. The Nissan driver, identified as 46-year-old Donterio Montre Brown, moved from the right lane to the left lane as he drove down Route 10 southbound.

A 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle began merging right at the same time. The Kawasaki driver, identified as 41-year-old Akintayo Binuyo, collided with Nissan's side, losing control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

Paramedics from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced Binuyo dead on the scene.

Police attributed the crash to an improper lane change by Binuyo, with speed as a contributing factor. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.