ST. MARY'S COUNTY — A motor vehicle collision left one person with serious life-threatening injuries in St. Mary's County on Friday afternoon.

St. Mary's County patrol deputies located an SUV and a tow truck, the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

According to officers, it was determined that a 2016 Toyota Highlander, operated by Agnes Maries Douglass, was traveling south on Mchanicsville Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a tow truck, which was operated by Shawn Koetter. The tow truck was traveling east on Budds Creek Road.

Douglass, and the front passenger of the Toyota John Douglass, were transported to a medical center by ambulance. The rear passenger of the Toyota and was were flown to regional medical center by helicopter

Koetter was flown as by helicopter as well.

At this time, officials believe that speed may have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact 301-475-4200.