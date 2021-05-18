Mother finds opportunity at CCBC in the automotive program

BALTIMORE — You cannot find a better deal than this! College, 50 percent off!

Yes, you can go to CCBC on the house for two years and then if you so choose, you can transfer to a university.

Tuition free at CCBC caught on before COVID and now students are taking their shots finding jobs. Like ShaShawna Moody, who finds herself in the drivers seat.

Her life spins faster than any odometer. She has three jobs, is a full time mom and a full time student. She just needs a break to put the brakes on and that is exactly what she is doing.

ShaShawna is in the automotive program learning how to install new brakes.

“I just want an opportunity,” she said.

Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, said this tuition free program at CCBC works.

“If you lost your job, you can come to CCBC and we will train you for any job out there,” Kurtinitis said.