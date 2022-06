BALTIMORE — A mother died after she and her child were struck by a car Monday evening in Baltimore County.

Police said 32-year-old Ashley Clark, and her child, were crossing Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville around 9:50 p.m. when they were struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion.

The woman died at the hospital. The child suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.