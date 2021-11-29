Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Most MVA services will be halted several days for IT updates

items.[0].image.alt
Bill Fink
MVA
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 14:27:06-05

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Upgrades to the MVA IT system will halt most services for several days beginning later this week.

All branches will be closed from December 2 through 8:30 a.m. on December 6.

The MVA eStore, appointment scheduler, and 24-hour self-service kiosks will also be closed until December 5 at noon.

All Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations and self-service kiosks will remain open during that time, with no appointment required.

Check the MVA's social media pages for up-to-date information on when online transactions, self-service kiosks and the appointment scheduler are back up.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019