Most MVA services will be halted several days for IT updates

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Upgrades to the MVA IT system will halt most services for several days beginning later this week.

All branches will be closed from December 2 through 8:30 a.m. on December 6.

The MVA eStore, appointment scheduler, and 24-hour self-service kiosks will also be closed until December 5 at noon.

All Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations and self-service kiosks will remain open during that time, with no appointment required.

Check the MVA's social media pages for up-to-date information on when online transactions, self-service kiosks and the appointment scheduler are back up.

