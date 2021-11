WOODLAWN — It seems prices are rising on just about everything these days, and a local church is helping make sure families have a nice Thanksgiving.

"Today we're continuing our giveaways with a produce giveaway, actually giving persons vegetables and some additional proteins. We just want to ensure that the community is satisfied during the thanksgiving season."

On Saturday, Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn handed out groceries to about 1,000 families, including turkeys and hams.