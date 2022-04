BEL AIR, Md. — A morning crash involving a propane truck forced three Harford County Schools to close Thursday.

The collision caused the truck to overturn on Route 152 between Pleasantville and Carrs Mill Road in Bel Air.

No injuries were reported, however cleanup efforts caused prolonged road closures in the area.

As result, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High Schools all closed to students and staff for the day.