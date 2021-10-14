Morgan State University's complete choir performed together for first time since start of COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University's world-renown Morgan Choir, under the direction of Dr. Eric Conway, performed outdoors in celebration of the University's Fine and Performing Arts Convocation.

The Choir, was joined by Morgan's Jazz Band Ensemble, will perform a number of distinctive selections in honor of the occasion.

This performance marked the first time that the complete Choir will be together since the start of the Pandemic.

The Morgan State University Choir is one of the nation's most prestigious university choral ensembles. The critically acclaimed collective consists of The University Choir, which is more than 120 voices strong, and The Morgan Singers – approximately 40 voices.

While classical, Gospel and contemporary popular music comprise the Choir's repertoire, the Choir is noted for its emphasis on preserving the heritage of the spiritual, especially in the historic practice of performance.

The Choir's next scheduled outing will be this Sunday, October 17, when a contingent of its members will be on hand at M&T Bank Stadium to sing the national anthem at the start of the game when the Ravens take on the Chargers.