BALTIMORE — As part of an effort to facilitate more diversity in medical development and expand perspectives on vaccine-related real-world data and analysis, Morgan State University has partnered with Pfizer, one of the world’s premier biopharmaceutical companies, to establish the new Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) Fellowship in Vaccines Medical Development.

Offered in collaboration with the University’s School of Community Health and Policy (SCHP), the two-year immersive fellowship is a pilot predoctoral program that will provide fellows with a wide range of experiences, including invaluable training and networking opportunities, designed to prepare DrPH-credentialed professionals for future leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The collaboration with Morgan marks the first-of-its-kind for Pfizer with an Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

To officially kick-off the program, Pfizer worked in conjunction with SCHP to select the inaugural fellowship cohort from Morgan.

Monica Ochapa and Nguhemen Tingir, two current DrPH candidates, will begin the program this August.

“We appreciate this tremendous opportunity to partner with Pfizer in putting the call for diversity, equity and inclusion into action, this is a milestone moment,” said Kim Dobson Sydnor, MPH, DrPH, dean of SCHP at Morgan.

“The DrPH Fellowships in Vaccines Medical Development is a unique initiative between a leading, global biopharmaceutical company and a rising research university dedicated to ensuring that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. We look forward to seeing our students gaining access to the additional skills and acumen, traditionally afforded to so many others, and becoming successful within this industry.”

