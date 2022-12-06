Morgan State University investigating threat made to HR department

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is currently investigating a threat made towards their Office of Human Resources Tuesday afternoon.

A person applied for a job with the school's food vendor, SodexoMagic, and when they were turned away, they called in the threat.

As a safety precaution, a campus wide communication was sent to alert and inform members of the community about the incident.

The campus police contacted the suspect in question. No arrests have been made at this time.

There is no imminent threat to the campus and campus operations have not been affected.