Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Morgan State University investigating threat made to HR department

Morgan State University
Morgan State University
Morgan State University
Morgan State University
Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 18:20:52-05

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is currently investigating a threat made towards their Office of Human Resources Tuesday afternoon.

A person applied for a job with the school's food vendor, SodexoMagic, and when they were turned away, they called in the threat.

As a safety precaution, a campus wide communication was sent to alert and inform members of the community about the incident.

The campus police contacted the suspect in question. No arrests have been made at this time.

There is no imminent threat to the campus and campus operations have not been affected.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices