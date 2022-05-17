Morgan State to honor Colin Kaepernick with honorary degree during Spring Commencement

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University set to honor three vanguards of social justice during their Spring Commencement at Hughes Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 21.

At the ceremony, the University will give honorary degrees to Morgan alumnus and filmmaker David E. Talbert, who was previously announced as keynote speaker, alumnus David Burton, chief proponent in the landmark Coalition for Excellence and Equity in Maryland Higher Education (HBCUs) vs. the State of Maryland lawsuit and champion for social justice Colin Kaepernick.

“Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence and Respect are more than just words that appear on the flags that adorn our campus, or words that we utter casually when reciting our core values, they represent the embodiment of who we are and what a Morgan graduate stands for,” said Morgan President David Wilson.

Each person listed is a trailblazer in their respective field and Morgan's honorary degree recipients have impacted the trajectory of the African-American story on the stage and screen.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert, David Burton and Colin Kaepernick for their individual, and collective, contributions to the progression of the Black narrative and pursuit of excellence,” added Wilson.