Morgan State students cope with two shootings, one fatal

BALTIMORE — Morgan State students are coping with the loss of a fellow student following an off campus shooting. Morgan State identified the student as 21-year-old Barry Ransom of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a statement to WMAR-2 News a campus spokesperson said:

"It is with great sadness that we must share the unfortunate news regarding the loss of a Morgan student. A member of our family, Barry Ransom, was killed due to a shooting that happened off-campus in Towson. Barry was a junior studying Accounting at Morgan. He was 21.

Together as a community we mourn this tragic loss of life and offer our deepest sympathies to the Ransom family, keeping them and their extended family and friends in prayer during this difficult time.

Counselors in the University Counseling Center are always available for any student in need of assistance. The Center can be reached at 443-885-3130."

Eric Walter, president of Greenberg Gibbons, which manages the shopping center where Monday's shooting took place said the center's security team "witnessed unusual activity in the parking lot and immediately contacted the Baltimore County Police Department."

According to Walter, one of those individuals was shot by the suspects and rushed to a local hospital. We are shocked and saddened by this event, and our security team will continue to work closely with the police department to share any information we can.

The shooting that injured Ransom follows an earlier shooting that occurred on campus Saturday. Baltimore Police responded to Montebello Complex on south campus. Investigators said the 18-year-old student was found a gunshot wound to his chest. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Wednesday, students said the shootings have hit them hard, given the timing and loss of life.

"It’s definitely been a rough week," said freshman Jayson Hill. "That’s two people that got shot. This is supposed to be a weekend of celebrating. It’s homecoming week. Everyone supposed to be happy. Everyone should be together but of course the opposites happening." While counseling services are being offered, students said they're also there for one another.

"People can talk to me if they want to," said Caniya Walkers. "You can even talk to your your resident directors and RA's. They're always there for you even if you don’t know them, they’re there for you."