Morgan State on track to become clean and efficient campus to enhance student living-learning experience

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University (MSU) is on the path to becoming a connected campus of the future. Some of their new improvements include upgrades to the university's HVAC, security, and fire and life safety systems with a focus on energy efficiency.

All work will be done under a master service agreement between Maryland Clean Energy Center, Siemens and Morgan to support the transformation.

Like many other institutions, MSU must deal with infrastructure needs. COVID-19 helped accelerate the need for repairs and upgrade certain facilities.

With the aid of Federal of COVID Relief funding, the university has been able to address some areas of concern.

By partnering with Siemens, MSU is focused on energy efficiency and production with clean and renewable solutions.

“In our strategic plan we set a deliberate goal of improving campus-wide infrastructure to support operational excellence and increase overall institutional capacity. One of the ways in which this can be accomplished is through strategic investment in our campus facilities,” says David Wilson, Ed.D., president of Morgan State University.

Siemens Financial Services is providing capital for this project.