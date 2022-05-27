Morgan State names Damon Wilson new head football coach

BALTIMORE — Morgan State has a new leader on its sidelines.

Damon Wilson was announced on Thursday as the Bears new head football coach.

He will be Morgan State’s 23rd head coach, replacing Tyrone Wheatley, who left the program for the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

Wilson spent the past 13 seasons as head football coach at Bowie State.

He won three-straight Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association championships, and five NCAA playoff berths.

“In Coach Damon Wilson, we have secured a high-caliber, proven leader, with an impressive record of winning, to oversee our football program and elevate it back to national prominence,” said Morgan State President David K. Wilson. “Among the top-level coaching candidates that the incoming athletic director and I had the pleasure of evaluating, Coach Wilson was the standout, possessing an uncanny ability to recruit and mold talent. We welcome him to the Morgan team and look forward to his collaboration with Athletic Director Dena Freeman-Patton to earn Morgan a football championship.”

Morgan State finished with a 2-9 record last season.

The Bears play at Geogia Southern to open the season on Sept. 3.