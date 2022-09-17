Morgan State choir and jazz band are set to perform at Monterey Jazz Festival

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University talent will be on full display at the 65th annual Monterey Jazz Festival.

The MSU Choir and the MSU Jazz Band Ensemble are scheduled to perform and engage with award-winning artists in exclusive workshops during the 3-day festival taking place September 23–25.

“The Monterey Jazz Festival has long represented the pinnacle of the jazz genre for its celebration and preservation of a quintessential American art form, and so, we are absolutely thrilled to afford our student performers from the MSU Choir and Jazz Band the opportunity to showcase their talents on this unmatched stage,” said David Wilson, president of Morgan State University.

The MJF extended an invitation to Morgan students providing vocalists and musicians the opportunity to take the stage along peers and award-winning artists and to perform in front of jazz enthusiasts from across the world.

“The Monterey Jazz Festival is committed to ensuring that all students have access to high quality jazz music education and are given the opportunity that music provides for self-expression. It has been a privilege to work with MSU and we look forward to building on the strong foundation we have established together,” said Colleen Bailey, the festival’s executive director.

MJF organizers partnered with Alaska Airlines to fly Morgan State students and their chaperones from Washington D.C. to San Francisco.