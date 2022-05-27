More than two dozen local veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE — More than two dozen area veterans are being recognized for their service.

On Friday, 25 senior veterans were honored with a special pin commemorating their service to our country.

One Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran, whose father and grandfather also served, said these are all ordinary Americans who responded in extraordinary ways.

“When you add up all of those who serve or who are serving now represents 1 percent of the total population,” veteran Ed Jackson said. “And another way of saying that is 1 percent serves and protects the other 99 percent, and I think that says a lot in itself. Everyone can't do it. It is not easy. It is a calling.”

The service was to commemorate the end of Armed Forces Month which runs through the end of May.