Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than two dozen local veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day weekend

More than two dozen local veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day weekend
vet.jpg
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:46:26-04

BALTIMORE — More than two dozen area veterans are being recognized for their service.

On Friday, 25 senior veterans were honored with a special pin commemorating their service to our country.

One Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran, whose father and grandfather also served, said these are all ordinary Americans who responded in extraordinary ways.

“When you add up all of those who serve or who are serving now represents 1 percent of the total population,” veteran Ed Jackson said. “And another way of saying that is 1 percent serves and protects the other 99 percent, and I think that says a lot in itself. Everyone can't do it. It is not easy. It is a calling.”

The service was to commemorate the end of Armed Forces Month which runs through the end of May.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019