More than a decade later, police are still looking for Spencer Williams killer

Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 13, 2022
BALTIMORE — It's been more than a decade since 22-year-old Spencer Williams was shot and killed in Baltimore City and police are still looking for his killer.

On June 7, 2010 just before 5 p.m., Williams was shot while driving a red Mitsubishi Diamante in the 1100 block of New Hope Circle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. If your tip leads to an arrest and indictment, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $4,000.

