More than 58,000 Marylanders have decided to vote early

BALTIMORE — More than 58,000 Marylanders have taken advantage of early voting so far.

That's more than one and a half percent of all voters in the state.

In Baltimore County, more than 8,800 voters or 1.8 percent of those eligible have turned out to cast an early ballot at one of the seven early voting locations in the county.

This is nearly 4,000 fewer voters than turned out to Baltimore County's early voting in 2018.

You have until Thursday to cast your vote early, and until tomorrow to request a mail-in ballot.

We have all of this information, as well as other dates and deadlines for voting in our election guide.

You can find all the information here.