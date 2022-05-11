More than 4,000 applications for Baltimore's guaranteed income program

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City says they have received more than 4,000 applications for the new guaranteed income program.

Those chosen will receive a payment of $1,000 per month over 24 months.

In total, Jack French, with the Mayor's Office, says the City has received 4,019 applications since applications were accepted on May 2. Applications are no longer accepted.

"I’d say that’s about what we were aiming for, so we’re pleased," French said.

Through this program, 200 young families will receive the opportunity to get paid $1,000 a month to use any way they see fit to help their children and themselves to succeed.

The new program is aimed to help families in need overcome poverty.

Organizers hope with this additional income families will be able to spend more time together and parents can focus on raising their children to be the best they can.

"This is fundamentally about putting our families in a position to succeed. We are putting money directly in the hands of our residents because they know more than anyone else, what their families need to ascend the ladder of opportunity, something that has been not denied to them for far too long," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Applicant qualifications included: