More than 11,500 pounds collected during Maryland's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BALTIMORE — More than 11,500 pounds of prescription drugs was collected in Maryland during the DEA's 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day last Saturday.

The nationwide event is held twice a year and aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs and educate the public about potential abuse of medications.

“Thousands of Maryland residents die every year due to overdose, with a significant number of those overdose deaths caused by opioids. Take Back Day provides a vital opportunity for us to fight against the opioid problem here in Maryland,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “Those who participated in Take Back Day and disposed of unused prescription medication, may have saved someone from addiction or overdose.”

SEE ALSO: Maryland reports record number of opioid related overdose deaths during COVID-19 pandemic

For more information on DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and to find a collection site in Maryland, click here.