Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than 100 relocated after fire at senior care facility

fire truck.jpeg
WMAR
fire truck.jpeg
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 19:00:15-04

BOWIE, Md. — More than 100 residents of a Maryland senior care facility were temporarily relocated early Tuesday after a kitchen explosion set off a fire at the facility, but authorities said no one was injured.

Prince George’s County fire officials said fire crews were called to Larkin Chase Center in Bowie around 3:40 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the kitchen, news outlets reported. Firefighters helped relocate 112 residents, officials said.

After the fire was put out, crews ventilated the building and officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Images from the scene show part of the roof collapsed and bricks blown away.

The City of Bowie tweeted that residents were moved to Bowie Gym and Larkin Chase and Prince George’s County officials were working to make more permanent arrangements for them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019