More long term Bay Bridge construction coming soon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More Bay Bridge construction is coming soon.

On Thursday, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a $140 million construction contract to replace the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck.

The company Kokosing McLean was awarded the contract.

Work is scheduled to begin in fall 2023, and is expected to last through the 2025/2026 winter season.

Officials say the project is being planned in a way that minimizes disruptions to traffic.

“I want to assure our local communities and Bay Bridge commuters that we’ve designed this project to limit travel impacts in every way we can," said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. "When major construction starts in fall 2023, we’ll accomplish major work overnight and have both spans open for drivers during peak periods.”

That's in contrast to how things went when the bridge's westbound right lane was under construction back in 2019.

“Unlike the 2019 westbound right lane overlay project, this project will replace the eastbound deck in sections – without the need for 24/7 closures,” said MDTA Executive Director William Pines. “We’ll utilize off-peak lane closures during the day to get work areas ready to ensure successful night shifts. During those overnight shifts we’ll remove portions of the bridge deck, install precast deck panels, secure openings between panels and reopen lanes in time for morning commuters.”

This latest project will include replacement of the deck floor system, barrier upgrades, major structural rehabilitation of the truss superstructure, lane use signal gantry replacements, and off-site stormwater management work.

Some areas of the existing deck of the eastbound Bay Bridge are nearly 50 years old and have reached the end of their service life.

There is also a separate bridge study in progress, to explore ways in which to build a new bay crossing in the coming years.

