More funding announced for emergency medical service programs throughout Maryland

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), announced today more than $81 million in funding will go to Jurisdictional Emergency Medical Services Operational Programs (JEMSOPs).

The funding will offset costs from emergency medical services that delivered emergency medical care and transportation services to Medicaid participants between Oct. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

“We welcome these federal dollars to directly reimburse some of the costs of providing emergency medical services in the state,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader.

MDH will disperse the funding through a voluntary program that provides supplemental federal payments to eligible public JEMSOPs.

No new state general funds are needed to support the program.

More than 80% of all emergency service transports provided to Medicaid members are eligible for a supplemental payment.

The following 13 JEMSOPs will receive funding:

