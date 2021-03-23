Moose, a stray dog, was stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore, BARCS asking for donations to help

BALTIMORE — A stray dog was stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore City.

Baltimore City Animal Control received a call about a stray dog who was bleeding and running at large.

When they arrived at the intersection of Belair Road and Lawn View Road, at the edge of Clifton Park, they found a dog with a large and gruesome wound on the side of his body.

He was immediately transported to the ER, a partner clinic in BARCS’ Franky Fund Program, to save his life.

Moose, as named by BARCS, had a large stab wound on his side.

BARCS said they couldn’t confirm how it happened, it appeared to have been inflicted with a big, knife-like object.

Moose was given X-rays to further examine his injury; luckily, the object was not penetrated deep enough to do harm to his airway or vital organs, but has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

BARCS is seeking donations for Moose to their Franky Fund, which saves the lives of animals with extraordinary medical needs and emergencies. This fund is the lifeline for injured, sick and abused animals in Baltimore City.

You can donate here.

If you have any information on this case, Baltimore City Animal Control is asking you to please call them at 410-396-4689.