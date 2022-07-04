MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police arrest a suspect who fired a shot at an officer in a Germantown neighborhood.
Officers started their chase here and it would eventually come to an end in Fairfax, Virginia.
Police say no officers or citizens were injured during this pursuit.
