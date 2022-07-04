Watch Now
Montgomery Co. Police officer shot at, leads to police chase ending in Fairfax, Virginia

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 04, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md.  — Montgomery County Police arrest a suspect who fired a shot at an officer in a Germantown neighborhood.

Officers started their chase here and it would eventually come to an end in Fairfax, Virginia.

Police say no officers or citizens were injured during this pursuit.

