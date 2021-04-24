Watch
Montgomery County Police looking for missing 26-year-old last seen Thursday

Montgomery County Police Department
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 22:59:07-04

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman, Athena Wilson.

Wilson was last seen by family at her home on Key West Avenue in Rockville around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Wilson was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings. Family and police are concerned for Wilson’s physical and emotional welfare, and ask anyone who may have information about this case or know where Wilson might be to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

