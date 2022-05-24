Watch
Montgomery County Police investigating suspicious death in Silver Spring

WFTS
Posted at 2:05 PM, May 24, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead in the 1700 block of East West Highway.

Officers received a report of a disturbance just after midnight on May 24.

There is no suspect in custody and no known threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

