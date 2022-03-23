Montgomery county dentist arrested for murdering his girlfriend

GERMANTOWN — A Montgomery County dentist is being held without bond for murdering his girlfriend.

Police say 48-year-old Dr. James Ryan supplied 25-year-old Susan Harris with addictive forms of anesthesia through an i-v. He was arrested at his dental practice in Germantown on March 22.

Investigators say Ryan first met Susan Harris when she was his patient in 2020. Four months later, police say Ryan offered Harris a job and the two began dating.

She died at the dentist's home on January 26, nearly two months ago. Police say it was from an overdose of drugs.