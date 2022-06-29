MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An assisted living employee in Montgomery County has been charged with stealing valuable items from residents and pawning them.

Maritza Ramirez, a 14-year employee of Marian Assisted Living on Georgia Avenue, has been charged with multiple counts of theft and theft scheme.

Police responded to the assisted living facility on March 31, and a family member of one of the patients said multiple items of jewelry and a cellphone went missing from a secured room while the patient had undergone surgery and recovery.

Investigators identified Ramirez as the suspect.

Police said Ramirez has an extensive pawn history that goes back to 2015, which includes fine jewelry, such as wedding bands, diamond rings, gold pendants and gold necklaces. In addition, from September 2015 to April 2022, Ramirez pawned four wedding bands, 28 rings consisting of wedding, engagement and birth stone rings, 14 gold necklaces, eight pairs of earrings, 13 gold pendants, four gold bracelets and six purses.

The following jewelry had unique personal inscriptions:



A gold bracelet with the inscription “Samantha 6-7-92”

A diamond ring with inscription “G.L.G to H.C.E. 5-23-83”

A gold wedding band with inscription “S.C.D. and M.A.K. 12-27-54”

A gold wedding band with inscription “F.J.F. to C.M.D.”

A gold baby ring with inscription “M.L.P.-J.A.G. 11-2-18”

On Friday, May 20, 2022, following a year-long investigation, police were granted a District Court summons for Ramirez and a search and seizure warrant for her home.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the search and seizure warrant was executed at her Germantown home. Items of evidentiary value were recovered.

Ramirez has been charged with one count of theft: $100 to under, $1,500, two counts of theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, and two counts of theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims of Maritza Ramirez who have not contacted the police and urge victims to contact the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.

