Monster Jam rides back into Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md — Monster Jam is riding back into Baltimore in 2023.

Monster Jam will be stopping in Baltimore at the new CFG Bank Arena April 28th through the 30th to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Tickets are currently on presale for Monster Jam Preferred Customers and will be available to the public December 20th. If you can’t wait and need your tickets now, you can still sign up to be a preferred customer and receive a pre-sale offer code.

The show will feature speed and skill competitions but there are plenty of things you can see and do before the show. Getting to your seats early is a must if you want to be a part of Monster Jam Trackside. An hour before the show, you can get a preview of the competition and experience interviews with the drivers. Early arrivers will also get a behind the scenes look from the pit crew and have a chance to participate in giveaways. If you’re looking for a more immersive experience, Pit Party tickets are also available.

Pit Party tickets give fans an up-close look of the oversized trucks and a chance to ask their favorite drivers some questions. These add-on tickets also include a chance to take pictures with some of the drivers. Pit Party tickets can be purchased with your tickets or separately.