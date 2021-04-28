Mom Prom: Core 4 Make it Happen

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Crystal is hard at work running her Blue Rooster restaurant in Cape St Claire.

But when Anne Arundel County declared, “No Proms Due to Covid”, well Crystal would not be denied.

“I’m a go-getter, when someone tells me we can’t do it, I will find a way,” she said. She joined the Core 4, a group of Old Mill Moms led by Lila Orosco.

“If I had to get a third job, I would have.”

Then they heard John Mason at Kurtz’s Beach was offering his place for prom. It's right on the water in Pasadena.

“I was in COVID shock, didn’t think my business would be hit like this. So when others were taking care of first responders and the like, I decided now was the time to give back,” Mason said.

His place is stocked with high school seniors, so he is hosting at least seven high school proms starting soon.

The Moms of Old Mill had a number of fundraisers to keep the price of the ticket low so everyone could attend.

So far, 300 are planning on attending the prom on May 28th from 7 to 11!