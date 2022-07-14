Watch Now
Mock overdose prevention site opened today at the Nomu Nomu Art Center

Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 18:50:13-04

BALTIMORE  — Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed the recent death of Ravens' Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was caused by an accidental drug overdose.

Now lawmakers are being encouraged to take action to prevent overdoses city wide.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the "BRIDGES Coalition" opened a mock overdose prevention site in Baltimore, today, at the Nomu Nomu Art Center.

Overdose prevention sites are supportive, supervised community spaces, where people who use drugs can use safely and access life-saving care and life changing addiction intervention.

The mock site is an exhibit that calls for the legalization of them across the state.

"It is my hope that we are poised to be the next city to embrace three decades of best practices, and over 100 peer reviewed studies that consistently shown the positive outcomes and impacts of overdose prevention sites," said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

In more than 30 years of data, there has never been an overdose death at a prevention site.

