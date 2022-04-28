'Mo Gaba Day' coming soon to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — To recognize the impact super fan Mo Gaba had on the Orioles, the City of Baltimore announced that Thursday, July 28, will be recognized as "Mo Gaba Day."

On the second anniversary of his passing, the Orioles welcome Gaba's mom, his friends and family, and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children's Center to celebrate his life and celebrate.

Those fans who purchase tickets for the game, can choose to include a donation to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Gaba's honor.

The late 14-year-old super fan was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame just a day before his passing. He was the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.

Gaba endured four different battles with cancer and lost his eyesight before passing. At the age of nine, he began to call into local sports radio shows to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports. This helped him establish relationships with Orioles and Ravens players.

With this resume, he became a staple in the Baltimore sports community.

Fans can further support the Johns Hopkins Children's Center through purchase of Mo Gaba's Shrimp Platter at the Jimmy's Famous Seafood stand near Section 72. $1 from every Shrimp Platter sold will benefit the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.