Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MIX106.5 radiothon raises $1.3 million for Johns Hopkins Children's Center

On Friday, Feb. 25, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center patients, along with Mix 106.5 DJs Jess Dutra, Kramer and Priestly, announced the preliminary amount raised during this year’s Radiothon.
<i>Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine</i>
<br/><br/><br/><br/>On Friday, Feb. 25, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center patients, along with Mix 106.5 DJs Jess Dutra, Kramer and Priestly, announced the preliminary amount raised during this year’s Radiothon.<br/><br/>
On Friday, Feb. 25, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center patients, along with Mix 106.5 DJs Jess Dutra, Kramer and Priestly, announced the preliminary amount raised during this year’s Radiothon.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 13:01:16-05

BALTIMORE — The annual Mix 106.5 radiothon has raised more than $1.3 million for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, announced the hospital.

The patients who will benefit include supporter Noah Goldstein, a 17-year-old Boys Latin student who has suffered three strokes.

The 33rd annual radiothon ended up raising $1,361,137.33.

Dr. Margaret Moon, co-director and pediatrician-in-chief at the Children’s Center, said in a statement: “Whether you donated or helped in another capacity, we are incredibly thankful for all of the generous support from this event, as well as to Mix 106.5 and our volunteers and staff members who work tirelessly to make this event such a success every year.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019