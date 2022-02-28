MIX106.5 radiothon raises $1.3 million for Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE — The annual Mix 106.5 radiothon has raised more than $1.3 million for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, announced the hospital.

The patients who will benefit include supporter Noah Goldstein, a 17-year-old Boys Latin student who has suffered three strokes.

The 33rd annual radiothon ended up raising $1,361,137.33.

Dr. Margaret Moon, co-director and pediatrician-in-chief at the Children’s Center, said in a statement: “Whether you donated or helped in another capacity, we are incredibly thankful for all of the generous support from this event, as well as to Mix 106.5 and our volunteers and staff members who work tirelessly to make this event such a success every year.”