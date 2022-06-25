BALTIMORE — A mistrial was determined in the murder case of Lakeyria Doughty after the jury could not reach a verdict on Friday.

Doughty, known as “Wheelie Queen” featured in the HBO Max show “Charm City Kings” from 2020, was accused of stabbing and killing her girlfriend, Tiffany Wilson, in January, 2021.

It was the first homicide investigation of the year.

Police responded to the home on North Stricker Street in West Baltimore on New Year’s Day in 2021.

Doughty was home at the time and was taken in for questioning, according to police. She was later arrested and charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office announced a hung jury was the reason for the mistrial.

"Without question we are extremely disappointed with today's hung jury outcome,” the State’s Attorney Office said in a statement. “Justice is never easy, but it is always worth the pursuit and we will continue to fight for it in this case and every single case that impacts victims of violence in this city. Our prayers and sympathies are with Ms. Tiffany Wilson's family who were denied a resolution today in the death of their loved one."