MISSING: Man seen in Pikesville area

Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a 34-year-old man.

Robert Oluwayinka Dixon was last seen in the Pikesville area.

Police did not provide an exact address or when he was last seen.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.