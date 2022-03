MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A 34-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Penn Shop Road in Mount Airy on Thursday.

At around noon, Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Maryland State Police and Department of Natural Resources, found Wayne Alan Troxel after using data gathered from cell phone pings to find his location.

Troxel had been reported missing on February 25.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-020651.