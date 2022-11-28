Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore

The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore.

Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, but never returned to the boat ramp. The U.S. Coast Guard found his 14-foot aluminum boat on land in a marshy area in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point, in the Cambridge area of Dorchester County.

The boat's motor was down and still running, and the fishing gear was still in the water, said the Coast Guard.

Multiple agencies searched for him.

Franklin Stewart's body was found Sunday morning by Natural Resources Police helicopter.

His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office, and the investigation continues.