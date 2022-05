BELCAMP, Md. — Have you seen him?

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 45-year-old man last seen in the 200 block of Bald Eagle Way in Belcamp.

Charles Hall Jr. was last seen at around 6:40 p.m. on May 16. He is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a blue vest and button up shirt, jeans and white sneakers.