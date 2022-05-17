Missing 43-year-old last contacted family on April 24, may be in Baltimore

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Have you seen this man?

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 43-year-old Christopher Koscielski who was last seen on March 13 at around noon in the 3000 block of Ebbtide Drive in Edgewood.

Family last had contact with him via phone on April 24.

He is 5 feet 11 inches, around 200 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald. He has several distinguishing tattoos including the name "Heather" on his thigh. Officials say he may be in Baltimore City.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call 911 or DFC Jewell at 410-612-1717.