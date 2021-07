BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 35-year-old Anderson Clem Jr.

He was last seen on July 9 in the 4200 block of Reisterstown Road and was wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts.

If you know the whereabouts of Anderson Clem Jr., please contact the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385.