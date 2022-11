HAMPDEN — This Saturday, you can see one of the best Christmas light displays in our area.

The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden will be all lit up for the 73rd time. The lights go on at 6 p.m.

After that, Lights will be on from dark until 10 except Fridays and Saturdays. They'll be on until midnight.

You can see the lights until New Year's day.