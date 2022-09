BALTIMORE — Two minors were engaged in an altercation while aboard a stopped bus at the Mondawmin Bus Loop and as a result, one of the minors fired a gun.

The shot struck the other minor and officers at the scene provided aid until paramedics arrived.

Police say the injured minor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other minor was taken into custody.

MDOT MTA Police are actively investigating the incident.