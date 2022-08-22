Minor detained after making pipe bomb threats against elders in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office detained a suspect who made pipe bomb threats on social media towards senior citizens.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, a person contacted the sheriff's office notifying them of a threat in the Urbana Community posted to social media.

One of the comments made on social media was regarding a threat of pipe bomb against a senior citizen bus. Detectives immediately identified the suspect and as a result the suspect admitted to posting the threat.

Deputies obtained consent from the minor's parent/guardian to search the suspect's room. After a search, they deemed the threat not credible.

This investigation is on-going and the appropriate charges will be completed via a juvenile referral.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.

