BALTIMORE — Today is International Literacy Day and Walden University celebrated by opening a mini community library at Beechfield Elementary Middle School.

It's part of their 'Mobilize for Good' initiative. They believe in literacy and they believe in access.

It's a small book collection but it goes a long way. The library is full of books that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion --- while highlighting authors and characters from different backgrounds.

"Giving them access to these diverse books opens the door for them to see that 'I too can be a cook that offers food to people. I too can be a mayor, a doctor and so many other things'. It makes them recognize the representation that they look at in the mirror exists in the books too," said Isaac Cudjoe, Director of Center for Social Change at Walden university.

Walden University is hoping to expand this project nationally to spread the importance of literacy everywhere.

"Until they see themselves in literature, until they see themselves in books and see someone that looks like them problem solving, they're going to be limited."