Military Veteran receives new house from Adobt-A-Block

Adopt-A-Block, Inc gives away home to Military Veteran
Posted at 7:39 PM, Jul 11, 2021
BALTIMORE — Here at WMAR, we are the voice for veterans.

Tonight, we want to tell you about a big surprise for a woman who has served our country.

Adopt-a-Block gave away its 19th home to her in partnership with Compassion Commission.
It's located on North Patterson Park Avenue.

There was a block-party celebration.

Gail Robinson says she was nominated through Nazarene Church where she attends.

So how does she feel to have been chosen?

"I haven't grasped it yet. Like I'm still a little overwhelmed. But I'm happy. I'm grateful and I'm excited."

She says she's already thinking about how she's going to decorate her new home.

