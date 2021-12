Home just in time for the holidays!

U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Joaquin Ozuna and his family just touched down in Maryland.

They’ll get to spend the holidays at home with family thanks to AeroVanti Air Club, an Annapolis based charter club that flew Ozuna, his wife Jillian, and their five children home.

Ozuna hasn’t seen his 15 siblings in Maryland in more than four years.

The Ozuna family is stationed in Pensacola, before that they were in San Diego.