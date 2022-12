ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the first time since before the pandemic, the city of Annapolis hosted the Military Bowl.

Before the game kicked off, the city celebrated with a parade.

Marching bands from both competing schools, the University of Central Florida and Duke, amped up the crowd.

The parade also featured Clydesdales.

The game kicked off at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

Duke won with a final score of 30 to 13.